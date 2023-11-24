Mansoor Ali Khan issues an ‘apology’ to Trisha after 'repulsive, misogynistic' remark

Chennai, Nov 24 Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, amid his highly controversial comments over actress Trisha Krishnan, has penned an apology which appears rather condescending.

According to Ramesh Bala, he went to a press conference and gave a statement in Tamil to the police in which he gave a rather cryptic-worded "apology".

The actor said: “Trisha is my co-star. Forgive me!"

"May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!! Amen.”

The actor, known for doing mainly negative roles in Tamil films, had co-starred with Trisha in ‘Leo’. The controversy erupted when Mansoor said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film.

“I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

The actress took offense immensely to this statement and responded through her X: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.”

She added: “He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code. This led to his arrest.

Mansoor Ali Khan is perhaps best known for his role in ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ which led him to stardom. In addition, he has also done movies in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam though he primarily acts in Tamil films.

Some of his other films include ‘Aavathum Pennale Azhivathum Pennale’, ‘Maru Malarchi’, and ‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’. After his most recent gig in ‘Leo’, he will next be seen in ‘Sarakku’ which is currently under production and will release sometime in 2024.

Trisha who has gathered massive acclaim for her roles in films such as ‘96’, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ series, and ‘The Road’ among others will star in flicks such as ‘Vidda Muryarch’, and the Malayalam film ‘Ram: Part 1’.

