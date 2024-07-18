Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and Auctions programme for 2024-2025 season

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EASH), has approved the programme for Arabian Horse Shows and Auctions in the UAE for the 2024-2025 season.

The upcoming season's Arabian Horse Show Championships and Auctions programme encompasses numerous local and international championships and events exclusively dedicated to Purebred Arabians. The season is set to commence on October 21, 2024.

The season's schedule comprises 13 championships, of which 5 are international championships. Running until April 6, 2025, the season will also feature horse auctions held at various locations, including Sharjah, Ajman, and Dubai Stud.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, expressed his appreciation for the great support given by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed towards Arabian horses with the aim of preserving the breed and enhancing their shows and events in the UAE, and praised patronage, directives and follow-up on all of the EAHS's activities, thus contributing greatly towards achieving its goals and meeting the aspirations of Arabian horse breeders and owners in the UAE in order to preserve this heritage which is an integral part of the national identity.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad said, "The 2024-2025 season programme is a comprehensive agenda which provides Arabian horse breeders and owners with great offers that meet all aspirations, and the EAHS places a great deal of importance on building on the success of previous seasons while being keen on continuing its gains and sustaining achievements to preserve this authentic legacy."

Sheikh Zayed also confirmed the continuation of efforts geared towards developing and enhancing Arabian horse shows, supporting local breeders and owners, and taking an interest in improving their capabilities to improve local breeding and praised the efforts of the EAHS staff in this field.

The upcoming season kicks off with the Emirates National Horse Show on October 21 and 22, followed by the EAHS National Horse Show for Private Studs, to be held from October 24 to 27.

Next, the Sharjah International Arabian Horse FestivalStrong Egyptian will take place on October 31 followed by the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival - Local Breeding from October 1 to 3, 2024. November will see the Ajman Arabian Horse auction.

The action will head back to the capital, Abu Dhabi, for the launch of the 2024 Arabian Breeders Show on November 19 and 20 as well as the Emirates Arabian Breeders Horse Show - Private Studs from November 21 to 24.

In December 2024, the shows will move to the Eastern region, specifically the city of Kalba, where the Sharjah - Kalba Arabian Horse Festival is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 15, along with the Fujairah International Championship from December 20 to 22 December 2024, and the Dubai Stud Auction on 28.

As 2025 commences, the Ajman Horse Show will take place from January 9 to 11, 2025, followed by the fifth edition of the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Show - Private Studs from January 16 ot 19 in Al Dhafra.

Meanwhile, the Alshiraa'a International Arabian Horse Show is scheduled from January 30 to February 2, 2025, while the Abu Dhabi International Title Show will be held from February 21 to 23, 2025.

Finally, the season will come to an end with the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival, which will take place from April 4 to 6, 2025. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor