Mansour bin Zayed offers condolences to Hamid Hamad Dalmouk Al Dhaheri on the death of his wife

Al Ain [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of UAE, offered his condolences to Humaid Hamad Dalmouk Al Dhaheri on the death of his wife, Amina Mohammed Khalifa Al Dhaheri, at Al Khabeesi Council in Al Ain.

Zayed Al Nahyan also offered his condolences to the deceased's sons, Hamad, Suhail, Ahmed, Saeed, Nasser and Dhafer.

Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor