Many Bangladesh nationals return to country after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 5 : Many Bangladesh nationals on Monday returned to their country via ICP Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

This happened after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left her residence in Dhaka, amid massive protests in her country.

Operation of Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh will remain suspended for six hours. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release \around 6:00pm on Monday.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman will soon hold a discussion with the representatives of students and teachers. This has been disclosed in a notice of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the evening today, Monday, Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo reported.

Protests and incidents of vandalism were reported from the streets of Bangladesh capital Dhaka. Visuals aired on TV, local media and social media platforms showed people ransacking Sheikh Hasina's official residence and taking away eatables.

People were also seen storming into the parliament building and decamping with things. Protesters have set fire at Dhanmondi's Shudha Sadan also. Around 5:30 in the afternoon it was seen that Shudha sadan had been vandalised. A fire was set inside the house also. People were dragging out belongings out of the house and taking them away, Prothom Alo reported.

Protestors are vandalising the residence of the chief justice. A number of people were climbing the boundary wall of the chief justice's residence at Hare Road No 19. Shouting and vandalism were heard from inside, Prothom Alo reported.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon the countrymen to remain peaceful. In a statement, he said a good meeting has been held with the chief of general staff of Bangladesh Army Waker-Uz-Zaman.

Prothom Alo also said that protesters also set fire to Sudha Sadan, the unofficial residence of Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. "Today around 5:30 pm, Sudha Sadan was vandalized. A fire was also set inside the house. Taking things out of the house and leaving," the Bangladesh daily said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor