Many killed as explosives-laden vehicle collides with motorcycle in Ghana

Many people were killed in a deadly explosion in Ghana on Thursday that occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives, according to police and one eyewitness.

The explosives were being delivered to a nearby mine run by Chirano Gold Mines, according to a press officer for the company, Kwabena Owusu-Ampratwum, reported CNN.

Apiate, a small town in western Ghana, seems to be destroyed completely by the blast.

Kwadwo Bempah, who works in the vicinity and heard the explosion said that nearly every building in the region has collapsed, trapping humans and animals beneath the wreckage.

He said that the dead bodies were everywhere and added, "It was a real tragedy for Ghana."

Police said that most of the victims have been rescued but no further details were released of their condition.

"The police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise," a police statement said. "We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation."

"The police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation," another statement read.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway," it added, reported the news channel.

Police urged neighbouring communities to open classrooms, churches, and other buildings to house surviving victims.

