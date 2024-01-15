Mark Ronson 'would love' to open 'Barbie' musical on Broadway

Los Angeles, Jan 15 Mark Ronson wants to take Barbie to Broadway. The songwriter, 48, shared that he would be open to making a ‘Barbie’ musical following his success with the movie's soundtrack at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

Speaking to reporters, Ronson said he "absolutely" wanted to be involved in any musical version of the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He said, “I'm just waiting for the call. It would be amazing. Greta basically made a musical that's without calling it a musical, so we would love it.”

As per ‘People’, Ronson also spoke about how working with co-writer Andrew Wyatt on the Barbie soundtrack and comedic track ‘I’m Just Ken’, which won best song at CCA, has influenced his music-making process.

“I think that we love music so much and we also love comedy. That's our other bomb, but we've never been able to merge them”, Ronson told reporters about the song performed by Ryan Gosling in the film.

“I think Greta and Noah's script was so inspiring, literally put it down and that song came to us pretty quickly," he continued. "So I don't know if we'll be as lucky to get that kind of a script every time, but we really did love working on this.”

"Once we saw Ryan's performance as well, we were still making the song. We were like, ‘Oh my God, we're going to have to dress the song up in the equivalent of a white mink and two sunglasses,' " he continued. "And then we called Slash… basically we were so inspired by everything.”

For his acceptance speech on Sunday, Ronson thanked Gosling, 43, for his performance on the power ballad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor