Markets close on a negative note
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2022 04:03 PM2022-04-22T16:03:02+5:302022-04-22T16:10:07+5:30
Mumbai, April 22 Indian stock markets closed on a negative note on Friday.
The BSE's 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,197.15 points, down by 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent. It opened at 57,531.95 points and touched a high of 57,689.86 points and a low of 57,134.72 points.
The stocks that gained were Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, and Bharti Airtel.
Similar was the story with the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE).
After opening at 17,242.75 points, it closed at 17,171.95 points.
During the day the Nifty touched a high of 17,315.30 points and a low of 17,149.20 points.
