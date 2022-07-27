Maruti Suzuki posts PAT of Rs 1,012 crore

New Delhi, July 27 Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed the first quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 1,012 crore.

According to Maruti Suzuki, its revenue from operations stood at about Rs 25,286 crore and it posted an after tax profit of about Rs 1,012 crore for the period ended June 30, 2022.

For the previous year's corresponding period the company's operational revenue was at about Rs 16,798 crore and the net profit was about Rs.440 crore.

The car maker sold a total of 467,931 (domestic 398,494 units, exports 69,437 units) vehicles during the quarter under review.

During the same period previous year, Maruti Suzuki had sold a total of 353,614 units including sales of 308,095 units indomestic market and 45,519 units in export markets.

Shortage of electronic components in the first quarter of FY23 resulted in about 51,000 vehicles not being produced.

Pending customer orders stood at about 280,000 vehicles at the end of the quarter and the company is making efforts to serve these orders fast, Maruti Suzuki said.

