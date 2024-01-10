Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat

By IANS | Published: January 10, 2024 12:21 PM2024-01-10T12:21:27+5:302024-01-10T12:25:03+5:30

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest Rs 35,000 crore to build a second car plant ...

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat | Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest Rs 35,000 crore to build a second car plant in Gujarat, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said at an investment summit in the state on Wednesday.

“The new plant will produce one million units a year as a result of which the company’s annual production in Gujarat will become two million units,” Suzuki said.

The country’s largest carmaker at present has a total production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

The company is also setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana, on the outskirts of Delhi, with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore to expand production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app