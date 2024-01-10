Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat
By IANS | Published: January 10, 2024 12:21 PM2024-01-10T12:21:27+5:302024-01-10T12:25:03+5:30
Gandhinagar, Jan 10 Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest Rs 35,000 crore to build a second car plant in Gujarat, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said at an investment summit in the state on Wednesday.
“The new plant will produce one million units a year as a result of which the company’s annual production in Gujarat will become two million units,” Suzuki said.
The country’s largest carmaker at present has a total production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.
The company is also setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana, on the outskirts of Delhi, with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore to expand production.
