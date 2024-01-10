Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 cr for setting up new factory in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest Rs 35,000 crore to build a second car plant in Gujarat, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said at an investment summit in the state on Wednesday.

“The new plant will produce one million units a year as a result of which the company’s annual production in Gujarat will become two million units,” Suzuki said.

The country’s largest carmaker at present has a total production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

The company is also setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana, on the outskirts of Delhi, with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore to expand production.

