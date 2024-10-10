Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan's PTI in latest rally

Punjab [Pakistan], October 10 : Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in a public address slammed former PM Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf's (PTI) for its attempts to stage protests in Islamabad and Lahore.

Commenting on PTI's actions, Maryam Nawaz said that Khan's party failed to spread "political smog" in the country. Her remarks came while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'CM Climate Leadership Development Internship programme', GeoTV reported.

CM Maryam blasted the Imran Khan-founded party for promoting the culture of protests and agitation in the cash-strapped country. She accused the former ruling party of using the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa state's resources for the protests and said that government employees and official vehicles were brought to stage protest in Islamabad.

Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is a close ally of Imran Khan who has been affiliated to PTI since 2013 and has routinely upheld the bastion of the party as Khan is lodged in jail undergoing trials for various cases ranging from the famous Toshakhana case to those related to not following Islamic customs on his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

GeoTv reported Maryam Nawaz's speech wherein she said, "PTI's agenda is to create chaos. Neither they work nor let others do their work," she slammed PTI and telling the masses of how such protests are causing a negative impact on Pakistan country's image globally.

She also raised questions over the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Coming back to the theme of the event she was addressing, Nawaz made a note of the pollution and smog crisis which Lahore is facing. Referring to the smog issue in Lahore, the chief minister stressed the need for climate diplomacy with India.

Lahore remains one of the most polluted cities of the world. She informed that the government was monitoring the smoke emitting vehicles and issuing fitness certificates, GeoTv noted.

