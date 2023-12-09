Masked burglars steal gun from Keanu Reeves’ home

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is known for the ‘John Wick’ franchise, recently fell victim to burglary as masked burglars broke into his Hollywood Hills home.

They fled with a firearm, reports New York Post.

The Los Angeles Police Department first responded to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at the ‘Matrix’ star’s property around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, but found no one there, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Officers headed back around five hours later when an alarm started blaring at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, the outlet said.

As per New York Post, that time, police spotted multiple men in ski masks on security cameras smashing a window and entering the star’s home, estimated to be worth around $7 million. Police said the suspects took one firearm from the home before fleeing, the report said.

Reeves was not at the home at the time, the sources said.

Detectives are looking at videos from around the home and from neighbours’ security cameras. They are specifically looking into the possibility that the first call made Wednesday night was made by someone scoping out the house. This is not the first time Reeves’ home has been broken into — in 2014, he faced two back-to-back intruders.

Reeves then woke up and talked to the unidentified woman, who allegedly said she was there to meet him, and called 911. Just one day later, another woman allegedly walked into his home through an unlocked door while he was not home. She allegedly got naked, jumped in his shower and skinny-dipped in his pool, before the cleaning crew called police, according to TMZ.

Both women were taken into custody and were given psychological evaluations. Earlier this year, Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, were also granted a temporary restraining order against a man who claims he is related to the actor.

