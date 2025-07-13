Massachusetts honours Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, launches Global Year of Compassion

Boston [US], July 13 : In a landmark celebration held at the Massachusetts State House, US lawmakers, Tibetan leaders, and officials from the Governor's Office came together to honour the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and inaugurate the Global Year of Compassion, a worldwide initiative spearheaded by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the CTA reported.

The event, held on July 10, came just days after His Holiness reaffirmed the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, announcing that the 15th Dalai Lama would be born in a free country, a declaration that infused the celebration with renewed urgency and symbolism, according to the CTA.

Co-hosted by the Tibetan Association of Boston (TAB) and the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts (RTAM), and co-sponsored by Massachusetts Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, and Representative Mindy Domb, the tribute marked the first-ever public celebration of His Holiness at the seat of the state's legislature.

The gathering featured powerful speeches, cultural performances, and the reading of formal resolutions. Chief Guests included Congressman Jim McGovern and Kalon Norzin Dolma, Minister for Information and International Relations of the CTA. McGovern highlighted the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act of 2024 and reaffirmed support for the Dalai Lama's lifelong advocacy of nonviolence and human dignity, the CTA noted.

Kalon Norzin Dolma, in her keynote, reiterated His Holiness's four core commitments: promoting human values, religious harmony, protecting Tibetan cultural heritage, and reviving ancient Indian wisdom. She hailed the Dalai Lama as a moral guide not just for Tibetans, but for the entire world.

The CTA reported that Governor Maura Healey's official citation praised His Holiness as a global advocate for compassion and justice. It marked the launch of the Year of Compassion, aimed at global outreach through service, environmental efforts, interfaith dialogue, and human rights advocacy.

The ceremony also unveiled a rare photo exhibition titled "Life & Legacies of His Holiness the Dalai Lama," followed by a traditional Gorshey dance symbolising unity and resilience.

As reported by the CTA, the event echoed a powerful global message: compassion is more urgent than ever.

