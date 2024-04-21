Massive avalanche in Nepal's Manaslu, no casualties

Kathmandu, April 21 An avalanche hit Nepal's Manaslu mountain on Sunday descending near Birendra lake, causing it to swell and overflow into the Budhigandaki river below, local media reported.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, The Himalayan Times reported.

Authorities have raised concerns over a potential flood in Budhigandaki.

After getting information about the avalanche at Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest peak, a team was rushed to the spot, police said.

There is no immediate threat of further damage, the police said.

A wooden bridge was damaged in the nature's fury.

Details are awaited.

