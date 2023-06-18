Massive fire engulfs 200 shops in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 18 : A fire broke out at a big market in Afghanistan's Herat engulfing nearly 200 shops on Saturday, Khaama Press reported.

Abdul Wadood Faizzada, the provincial head of the craftsman union in Herat said that the incident occurred at Qasr-e-Herat Clothing market in PD 7 of the city.

According to Abdullah Insaf, a spokesman for the regional police, the fire was thought to have been started by an electrical shock, which raged for hours. The fire destroyed the shops, costing 100 million Afghan Afghani, Khaama Press reported.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the fire was reported to the neighbourhood fire station one hour after it started.

According to Khaama Press citing the ministry, the incident caused no human loss, but it had a substantial financial loss.

