Massive Missile Strike Escalates Tensions Between Iran and Israel, 34 Injured in Tel Aviv

In a major escalation of hostilities, Iran launched a massive missile assault on Israel, firing approximately 100 missiles, according to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The attack, which has left at least 34 civilians injured in Tel Aviv, prompted the Israeli government to declare a nationwide red alert. One woman remains in critical condition after being trapped under rubble during the attack.

Israel claims its defense systems successfully intercepted the majority of the missiles, mitigating what could have been a far more devastating strike. Emergency rescue teams have been deployed across the country, and civilians who had taken shelter in underground bunkers have now been permitted to emerge as the immediate threat appears to have subsided.

The Iranian offensive, dubbed "Operation To Promise", was described by Iranian state media as a retaliatory move. The operation aims to avenge the assassination of top Iranian military officials, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

As tensions flared, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting to address the conflict. During the session, the United States delivered a stern warning to Iran. Senior U.S. State Department official McCoy Pitt cautioned that any attacks on American interests would lead to "severe consequences" for Iran.

The situation remains volatile, with the global community closely monitoring further developments between the two regional powers.