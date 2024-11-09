Mastung Bomb Blast: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch offers condolence to victim's families

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 9 : Prominent activist Mahrang Baloch and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) visited Mastung to pay condolence to the families who lost their children in the recent bomb blast, reported by the Balochistan Post.

The tragic bomb blast that occurred near the Girls' High School in Mastung town of Balochistan has created fear in the minds of Baloch people.

According to the Balochistan Post, Baloch criticised the government and expressed her grief over the loss of innocent lives. She highlighted that the brave people of Balochistan are being punished for raising their voices. She said that enemies are now even afraid of children.

She further stated, "The Mastung bombing is a continuation of the ongoing genocide against the Baloch people, in which the enemy has become so blinded that even innocent children are not being spared".

Baloch claimed that the BYC supports the family and would stand in solidarity with them.

She lamented that the bomb blast took place to curb the students from joining educational institutions. This was done to hamper education in the town of Mastung so that these children were unaware of all the oppressions and injustices meted out by the Pakistan forces.

Recently, Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has also expressed his rage over the Mastung bomb blast. He termed it a heinous and cowardly crime against humanity.

He said, "This horrific incident forces us to confront the uncivilized, savage nature of an enemy that does not even spare our children."

The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has also condemned the attack and urged the government to end all support to extremist groups.

The bomb blast that occurred in Mastung reportedly killed eight individuals including three children.

The officials claimed, "Dead children included two brothers and a girl and her younger brother who were going to school in the school van."

