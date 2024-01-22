"Matter of great pride": London-based Saint ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Rakesh Panday, a saint based in London, has arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir and said that it is a matter of great pride for everyone.

Panday, who also runs a pharmaceutical company in London, said that he came to Ayodhya after receiving an invitation and is here till January 24.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Panday said, "It is a matter of great pride. I stay abroad and have come here for this purpose only. The way the idol of Lord Ram is being reinstalled at his birthplace after 500 years, a lot of credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

He applauded the development in the city of Ayodhya

"I live in London. There is the headquarters of my pharma company. I arrived here on January 20 and am here till January 24. I went to Hanuman Garhi and was very happy to see the development in Ayodhya. The city was always holy but the work done here over the last few years is commendable," the saint further said.

He also appreciated the expansion of the 'Sanatana' religion across the world giving a reference to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

"Sanatan is being promoted across the world now, we talk about it from Ayodhya to Abu Dhabi. After the ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi will go to Abu Dhabi, where he will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple and also address the Indian diaspora," he further added.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is set to give a rousing welcome to Lord Ram on his homecoming on Monday after the wait of 500 years as the historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place today.

The city of Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride with thousands of quintals of flowers. There is a festive atmosphere in Avadhpuri. Ram Sankirtan and Ram Charit Manas are being recited in temples across the country including Ayodhya Dham, the capital of Suryavansh.

Notably, the process of Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayoshya has already started from January 16. While the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja were performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17.

On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Along with PM Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

