"Matter of immense pride": PM Modi on Indian delegation to Vatican City

New Delhi [India], December 7 : India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City, where Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Saturday expressed "immense pride" as Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

The statement also added that prior to the ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on Pope Francis.

In a post on X, the PM's office said, "It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis. The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this Ceremony. Prior to the Ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on His Holiness Pope Francis."

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/1865409333187514375

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian said he was honoured to lead the official delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities. Honored to lead Official Delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J. Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji's love for Kerala & Christian community."

https://x.com/GeorgekurianBjp/status/1864650349493027317

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending an high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a function to be held in the Vatican City on Saturday (December 7), said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, from the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala, was elevated to the rank of Cardinal. He has been responsible for organizing Pope Francis' international travels since 2020. He is among 21 new Cardinals announced by Pope Francis on October 6. The formal ceremony for the new Cardinals will be held on December 8.

The delegation was headed by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian. The other members of the delegation are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor