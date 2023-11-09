Matthew Perry is secretly buried in A-list section of star-studded cemetery

Los Angeles, Nov 9 Following his funeral, which was attended by his ‘Friends’ co-stars, actor Matthew Perry has reportedly been secretly laid to rest in an A-list section of a star-studded cemetery.

The ‘Friends’ star, who died aged 54 on October 28 in an apparent drowning in the hot tub in the backyard of his mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, has reportedly had his casket placed within the walls of a corridor called Sanctuary of Treasured Love at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

According to tmz.com, the private burial site is situated behind gates and also serves as the final resting place for Michael Clarke Duncan, who starred alongside Matthew in the 2000 comedy film ‘The Whole Nine Yards’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Duncan also died aged 54, and died in 2012 by a heart attack.

Perry’s cause of death is still not known, but it has been reported that he had gone into a cardiac arrest in his final moments.

The Sanctuary of Treasured Love is located in Forest Lawn’s Court of Remembrance, where A-listers including Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Sandra Dee, Andy Gibb and Bette Davis are also buried.

As per tmz.com, there was a large flower arrangement on Matthew’s gravesite following his funeral service on Friday (03.11.23), but it had been removed by Tuesday (07.11.23) and the site now appears bare.

Perry, who played wisecracking Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’ for 10 years, was honoured at his funeral on Friday at Forest Lawn by his co-stars from the sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, 54, Courteney Cox, 59, Lisa Kudrow, 60, David Schwimmer, 57, and 56-year-old Matt LeBlanc.

Aniston was reportedly one of the first people to arrive at the solemn gathering and kept “to herself” once inside the service – with sources saying the actress is really “struggling” with the loss of her old friend, who she helped through his alcohol and drug addictions.

Perry’s mother, Suzanne Perry, father, John Bennett Perry, and stepdad, Keith Morrison, were also photographed attending the actor’s funeral.

Perry was reportedly found unconscious in his jacuzzi by his assistant.

Preliminary toxicology reports reportedly showed that he did not have fentanyl or meth in his body at the time of his death, but the full autopsy results have been delayed while more tests are carried out.

