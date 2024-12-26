Maulana Masood Azhar, Founder Of Terrorist Group Jaish-e-Mohammed, Suffers Heart Attack: Reports

Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to sources cited by News18 Uttar Pradesh. Azhar, who has been a key figure in several high-profile terrorist attacks in India, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot attack, and the 2019 Pulwama attack, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Azhar was released by India in 1999 following the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814. In September 2019, India designated him an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sources indicate that Azhar, who was in Afghanistan when his health deteriorated, is being transferred to a hospital in Pakistan for further treatment.