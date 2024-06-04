Mauritius Prime Minister congrats PM Modi for 'historic third term'

Port Louis [Mauritius], June 4 : Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday on his "laudable victory for a historic third term."

In a post on X, Mauritius PM said, "Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term."

Further, he stated, that under PM Modi's leadership India will continue to grow.

"Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship," said Mauritius PM.

Prime Minister Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

The mammoth seven-phase election - the world's largest democratic exercise - began on April 19 and ended on Saturday.

