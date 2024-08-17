Mauritius Speaker calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], August 17 : The Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, Adrien Charles Duval, called on Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice President's Enclave on Saturday and emphasised the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Their discussions highlighted the importance of continued Parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Dhankar said, "The Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, H.E. Adrien Charles Duval, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. Both leaders underlined the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius, anchored in shared history, culture, language, kinship and values. Discussions highlighted the importance of continued Parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations."

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1824812240165544267

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister welcomed Duval.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to welcome Mauritius' National Assembly Speaker Adrien Charles Duval. Recalled my recent visit to Mauritius as we discussed further strengthening of India-Mauritius partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1824398004586975526

Duval called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Congratulating Duval on his appointment as the Speaker, Birla was happy to note that his first State visit was to India after being elected as the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly. Birla described the visit as proof of the strength and uniqueness of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He hoped that under the leadership of Duval, cooperation between India and Mauritius in international parliamentary fora such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will continue to expand.

Referring to the celebration of India's 78th Independence Day, Birla said that at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crores of Indian families hoisted the National Flag at their homes under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyan.

He added that this campaign is a reflection of the dedication of crores of Indians towards the realization of Viksit Bharat. Referring to the success of parliamentary democracy in India, Birla observed that the Constitution is the strength and soul of the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor