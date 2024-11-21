"May India-Guyana friendship grow even stronger," says PM Modi

Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 : On being conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, 'The Order of Excellence' during the visit to the country on the final leg of the three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to President Dr Irfaan Ali and asserted that the honour belongs to the citizens of India.

He underlined the bond between the two countries and said that the friendship between them will "grow even stronger."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I am grateful to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the Government and the people of Guyana for conferring 'The Order of Excellence.' This honour belongs to the people of India.

"May the India-Guyana friendship grow even stronger in the times to come," the post added.

I am grateful to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the Government and the people of Guyana for conferring ‘The Order of Excellence.’ This honour belongs to the people of India. May the India-Guyana friendship grow even stronger in the times to come.@DrMohamedIrfaa1@presidentaligy pic.twitter.com/Tm9OfFxwyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024

Additionally, PM Modi also expressed the development of India's ties with the Caribbean countries.

In another post, PM Modi said, "Here are highlights from the programmes in Guyana. I am confident that India's ties with the Caribbean nations will get even more robust in the times to come."

Here are highlights from the programmes in Guyana. I am confident that India’s ties with the Caribbean nations will get even more robust in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/zgCv4JBgzF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024

Notably, a day before, PM Modi participated in the second India-CARICOM Summit and stated that it demonstrated a common commitment to boosting relations with the Caribbean nations and enhancing collaboration across several sectors.

On X, he wrote, "With CARICOM leaders at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana. This Summit reflects our shared commitment to strengthening ties with the Caribbean nations, fostering cooperation across diverse sectors. Together, we are working to build a bright future for the coming generations!"

With CARICOM leaders at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana. This Summit reflects our shared commitment to strengthening ties with the Caribbean nations, fostering cooperation across diverse sectors. Together, we are working to build a bright future for the coming… pic.twitter.com/5ZLRkzjdJn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Notably, PM Modi will mark a special occasion later on Thursday when he addresses a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament, marking yet another significant moment in his global diplomatic outreach.

PM Modi is visiting Guyana as a part of his three-nation tour wherein he previously was in Nigeria and then Brazil. His visit to Guyana becomes significant as he is the first Indian PM to visit the country in over 50 years.

During his visit, he will also address the Guyanese Parliament. This will be the 14th such instance when PM Modi will speak on behalf of the people of India in the Parliaments of foreign nations.

He holds the distinction of being the Indian PM with the highest number of addresses to foreign Parliaments. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh delivered seven such addresses while PM Modi has delivered 14 addresses to foreign Parliaments.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed foreign legislatures four times, while former PM Jawaharlal Nehru did it three times. Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered two such addresses while others like Morarji Desai and PV Narsimha Rao addressed only once.

Over the years, PM Modi has delivered speeches in legislative chambers across the world, from the Americas to Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia. His addresses, which transcend continents, are a testament to India's growing influence on the global stage.

PM has addressed the joint session of the US Congress twice, once in 2016 and then again in 2023.

In 2014, the PM addressed the Parliaments of Australia and Fiji and also addressed the British Parliament in 2015. In Africa, PM Modi addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius in 2015 and the Parliament of Uganda in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor