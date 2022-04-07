Mayor of Ukraine's Balakliia fled to Russia, says Kharkiv Oblast governor

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Mayor of Balakliia city in Ukraine, Ivan Stolbovyi along with his family, fled to Russia, says Kharkiv Oblast governor, Oleh Synehubov.

"Oleh Synehubov told TV channel ICTV that the mayor of Balakliia, Ivan Stolbovyi, had fled to Russia together with his family," reported The Kyiv Independent.

According to Ukraine's media outlet, Synehubov said that the mayor is under investigation. He earlier accused Stolbovyi of collaborating with the Russian forces.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

