"Mayor who truly understands what all New Yorkers have to go through," New York State Senator says

New York [US], November 5 : New York State Senator John C Liu hailed New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's win on Tuesday (local time).

He said that Mamdani was someone who truly understood what all New Yorkers go through.

Talking to ANI, he said, "It's a beautiful night for New York City, for democracy itself. Here in New York, we have elected a Mayor who truly understands what all New Yorkers have to go through on a daily basis."

Supporters of New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday (local time) chanted his name as they gathered at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City.

The supporters cheered as they celebrated Mamdani's Mayoral win.

Rohit Bhardwaj, a supporter of Zohran Mamdani, told ANI, "Super excited to be here at Zohran's HQ. I voted for him a few days ago. He is a highly progressive candidate, extremely hopeful for New York and the city's future. I think he has got everybody on board, especially the South Asian community, Hispanic community and the Black community. Everybody is with him. The working class is with him. I think New York is about to become more affordable...I am sincerely hoping that everything improves and I think it will. It's super great to see a South Asian Mayor being elected. The fact that he speaks Hindi and Urdu makes it even better. Looking forward to the next 4 years with Zohran."

Another supporter of Zohran Mamdani, said that they looked forward to a bright future. He said that being a Jewish supporter of a Muslim Mayor, it is something that should be replicated even in Palestine.

New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated his historic win by emphasising the city's diverse roots, underscoring his pride in being an immigrant himself, having moved to New York City from Uganda with his family at the age of seven.

