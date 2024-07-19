MEA advises Indian's in Bangladesh to minimize movement in wake of protests in the country

New Delhi [India], July 19 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday directed the Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, which says they must avoid local travels amid violent quota protests.

The MEA advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Indian nationals in Bangladesh are requested to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions remain available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals."

The statement stated, "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises."

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy in Dhaka, provided phone numbers available for assistance of Indians residing in Bangladesh.

"In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-Hour Emergency numbers:

High Commission of India, Dhaka

+880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797/+880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi

+880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp)

Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp)"

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protest outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.

Several police personnel were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission Office on Friday morning.

