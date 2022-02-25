MEA appoints Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as India's next Ambassador to El Salvador

By ANI | Published: February 25, 2022 01:43 PM2022-02-25T13:43:24+5:302022-02-25T13:50:07+5:30

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday appointed Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of El Salvador.

MEA appoints Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as India's next Ambassador to El Salvador | MEA appoints Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as India's next Ambassador to El Salvador

MEA appoints Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as India's next Ambassador to El Salvador

Next

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday appointed Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of El Salvador.

Manoj Kumar Mohapatra is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the year 2000 batch. He is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala.

He will continue to hold his current position and has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador to El Salvador, with residence in Guatemala City.

Earlier on February 3, Mohapatra was also concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Honduras.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Manoj kumar mohapatraManoj kumar mohapatraindiaMinistry Of External AffairsGuatemala CityMinistry for external affairsMinistry of external affairs of indiaMinistry of external affairs ministryIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndian external affairs minister