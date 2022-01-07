MEA appoints TCS as service provider for upgraded Passport Seva Programme

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) appointing them as the service provider for the project on Friday.

"The Ministry of External Affairs today signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-V2.0) with M/s. Tata Consultancy Services Limited, our valued partner, appointing them as the Service Provider for the project," the ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry also said that the issuance of e-Passports for enhanced customer satisfaction, increased security and the next level of citizen experience will also be unveiled in the upgraded PSP-V 2.0.

The PSP-V2.0 is an expansion and improvement of the PSP-V1.0, an e-Government tool that brought new changes to the delivery of passport-related services to individuals.

The emphasis was on a fast, transparent, more accessible, and dependable platform that residents could utilise comfortably through simplified processes and a dedicated team.

The project will support services such as citizen interface, technological backbone, contact centres, training, and change management.

The Government, on the other hand, will continue to perform all sovereign and security-related tasks in the passport issuance process.

Across the country, the number of public dealing offices has increased. In every Lok Sabha constituency where a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra does not exist, the Ministry is trying to open a Seva Kendra (POPSK). 93 PSKs, 428 POPSKs, and 36 Passport Offices are now active, the ministry said.

The use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Chat-Bot, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. will help ease the citizen experience and expeditious service delivery.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor