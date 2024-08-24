MEA condoles deaths of Indian nationals in Nepal bus accident

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed grief over the deaths of Indian nationals in the road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district on Friday, and assured that the Indian Embassy in Nepal is extending all possible support.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that the Indian Embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to reach out for assistance.

A bus carrying around 43 passengers, mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District on August 23.

"We are deeply pained by the tragic death of 27 Indian nationals in a road accident in Tanahun district of Nepal. We convey our deepest condolences. Our Embassy is extending all possible help in the matter. 16 people who were injured in the accident have been airlifted and are presently undergoing treatment in a hospital," Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

"Embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for affected families to reach out for assistance. They are in constant touch with local authorities and with affected families and are making arrangement for early transportation of mortal remains to India. Embassy would be giving regular updates on the matter," he added.

The helpline numbers provided by the Embassy are: +977-9851107021, +977-9851316807 and +977-9749833292, all of which are also available on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed the deaths during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who oversees the disaster relief and rehabilitation department, spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior central officials on Friday regarding the repatriation of bodies of deceased Indian tourists. Amit Shah assured CM Shinde of the full cooperation from the central government.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a special Indian Air Force aircraft will bring the bodies of 24 tourists tomorrow to Nashik and the bodies will then be handed over to their families.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Nepal's Tanahun district, which claimed multiple lives.

He extended condolences to the grieving families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. PM Modi also assured that the Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

