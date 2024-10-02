MEA reiterates call for restraint amid evolving situation in West Asia

New Delhi [India], October 2 : India has called for restraint by all actors in West Asia and protection of civilians due to the worsening security situation in the region.

Indian nationals have been urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The advisory stated that Indian citizens, who are currently residing in Iran, should stay vigilant and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in (the) security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said.

The advisory follows ongoing regional instability caused by Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, which has triggered retaliatory measures and widespread military engagement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Sharing a post on X, the Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have issued alerts for residents of two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

"The IDF reported that around 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel earlier today, leading to the deployment of additional forces to support ground operations in the region," another update said.

Live update: IDF: Around 50 rockets have been fired from Lebanon at northern Israel this morning https://t.co/UvUOA2Wt0y— ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) October 2, 2024

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also been closely monitoring the situation, issuing its own safety advisory for Indian citizens in Israel.

It has warned citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay near safety shelters as missile strikes from Iran continue to target Israeli civilians.

In a statement on X, the IDF said, "The IDF and the US Armed Forces cooperated together in defence several days before, during, and after the Iranian attack. The IDF expresses great appreciation for this cooperation and will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries."

This military action comes in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel, which has significantly escalated tensions in the region.

The conflict has escalated after the deaths of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Israeli airstrikes, with Iran vowing retaliation.

