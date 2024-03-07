MEA Secy calls on Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, express willingness to expand trade through Chabahar Port

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 7 : Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary PAI division, JP Singh on Thursday called on the Taliban's appointed Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed New Delhi's willingness to expand relations with Kabul and promote trade through Chabahar Port.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed India-Afghan bilateral relations and economic and transit issues between the two countries.

"Today, the MEA Joint Secretary of the Republic of India for Af-Ir-Pak, JP Singh, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting focused on in-depth discussions on bilateral Afghanistan-India relations, economic and transit matters, fighting ISKP & corruption in the country," Taliban controlled Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on X.

"Singh said that India is interested in expanding political & economic cooperation with Afghanistan, & enhancing trade via Chabahar Port," he added.

Moreover, Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude for India's humanitarian assistance and sought to strengthen political and economic relations between the two countries.

"Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, FM Muttaqi said that in line with our balanced foreign policy, IEA seeks to strengthen political & economic relations with India as an important actor in the region. In the end, FM Muttaqi urged India's Joint Secretary to facilitate the visa issuance process for Afghan businessmen, patients and students," the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson posted on X.

Earlier in January, the Indian representative engaged in a meeting with Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, and expressed India's active participation in both international and regional initiatives concerning Afghanistan.

The representative also emphasised India's unwavering support for all efforts aimed at fostering stability and development in the war-torn nation.

Earlier in its continued efforts to help Afghanistan, India, on January 23, supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion, a pesticide used to fight locust menaces, through the Chabahar Port.

The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Agriculture expressed gratitude for this assistance, highlighting its significance in protecting crops and ensuring food security in Afghanistan.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Afghanistan also thanked India for supplying 40,000 litres of Malathion, a pesticide used to fight locust menaces.

Already grappling with poverty, Afghanistan found itself sinking further into destitution due to international isolation and the economic turmoil triggered by the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor