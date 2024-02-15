Measles alert in Sydney

Sydney, Feb 15 The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has issued another public warning over measles infection, only a few days after detection of a case in north of the state.

As a new case was reported in Sydney, the NSW Ministry of Health on Wednesday urged local communities to stay alert for signs and symptoms of measles,, Xinhua news agency reported.

The adult case returned from Southeast Asia and touched down in Sydney on February 7, before visiting several businesses and traveling on a bus in the city's central business area.

The ministry noted that this case was not linked to another case in northern NSW reported on Sunday.

"Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes, and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," said Vicky Sheppeard, director of public health in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.

"Symptoms may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure, so it's important for people to stay vigilant if they've been exposed," Sheppeard added.

Earlier, the health authority called on residents in northern NSW to monitor related symptoms, as a case was confirmed in Murwillumbah area after traveling overseas.

