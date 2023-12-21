Media, a key driver of UAE's development across all fields: Saqr Ghobash

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), lauded the key role of national media as a driver of the UAE's development across all fields.

He made this statement during his participation in a workshop organised by the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai on 'skills for navigating the media sector' as part of the "Ethraa" initiative, which aims to boost the knowledge and capabilities of FNC members.

Ghobash said that the UAE media is fulfilling its role with the highest levels of professionalism and integrity and has a clear impact in areas related to protecting society and maintaining stability.

He also highlighted the media's role as a strategic partner for the parliamentary community and in supporting parliamentary work throughout the FNC's legislative chapters, strengthening ties between the Council and various segments of society, and involving the public in decision-making processes.

Featuring a group of specialists and experts, the workshop addressed the importance of communication and media appearances for FNC members and engaging with the public and media outlets; how to formulate key and media messages and deliver them to the public; media crises and how to manage and address them; television interviews; and community engagement through social media platforms.

Ghobash launched the "Ethraa" initiative during the FNC's 18th legislative chapter to boost the parliamentary knowledge of FNC members and empower them to perform with the highest levels of efficiency across various fields. (ANI/WAM)

