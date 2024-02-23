Meenakashi Lekhi discusses blue economy, space cooperation, clean energy with Norwegian Dy FM

New Delhi [India], February 23 : Union Minister of State, Meenakashi Lekhi, held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik and discussed cooperation in the areas of the blue economy, space and clean energy.

The meeting was held on Thursday on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital.

"Delighted to meet the Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway @akravik79 today on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024.We discussed key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including the blue economy, space, the Arctic, clean energy, and environment," Lekhi posted on X.

The MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs also held a "fruitful meeting" with South African Deputy Minister, Candith Mashego Dlamini and said that she looks forward to deeper engagement between our two countries.

"Held fruitful meeting with Ms. Candith Mashego Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024. Reviewed the gamut of our bilateral relations. Looking forward to deeper engagement between our two countries bilaterally and in multilateral forums," she posted on X.

She also met the Permanent Secretary of the Maltese Foreign Ministry, Christopher Cutajar and welcomed Malta as the 119th member of the International Solar Alliance.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions.

"Pleased to meet the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs & Trade of Malta Mr. @chriscutajar today and welcomed Malta as the 119th member of the ISA. We discussed deeper collaboration, including in renewable energy. Looking forward to 2025, which will mark 60 years of our diplomatic relations," Lekhi stated.

Earlier in the day, the MoS also addressed the Raisina Dialogue, during which she emphasised India's approach to development partnerships, which is human-centric and supports the ideas of multilateralism and sustainable development.

"Addressed @raisinadialogue2024 on India's development-centric foreign policy that flows from our civilizational wisdom of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'. Emphasised on India's approach to development partnership which is human-centric, demand-driven, mutually beneficial and local ownership based, supporting the ideas of multilateralism, shared prosperity and sustainable development," Lekhi said in her post on X.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue commenced on Wednesday, and today will mark the final day of the summit.

