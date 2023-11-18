Meeting Sofia Coppola a sign of good luck, says Nicolas Cage

Los Angeles, Nov 18 In a bit of a weird coincidence, actor Nicolas Cage and director Sofia Coppola ended up meeting in Toronto at the exact same time as both were shooting for different films. Talking about the incident, the ‘Ghost Rider’ star called it a sign of ‘good luck’.

While Cage was filming ‘Dream Scenario’, Coppola was filming ‘Priscilla’ at the same location, and that too at the same time which led to them meeting up. This was made even more weird when Sofia’s father, legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was shooting his film ‘Megalopolis’ during that time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Detailing the incident, the ‘Face Off’ star said: “It was interesting because we were both in Toronto at the same time filming and she was filming her picture and I was filming mine, and I did text her and said, ‘You know, it’s kind of incredible that your dad is over there making a movie in Atlanta at the same time you’re making a movie and I’m making a movie in Toronto. This is great. This has got to be good luck for all of us.'”

The actor’s film ‘Dream Scenario’ is a dark-comedy follows a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But it takes a turn when those dreams turn into nightmares.

‘Priscilla’ on the other hand is based on the legendary singer Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, and narrates the story of how she met the ‘King of Rock’n Roll’, to her divorce, Elvis’ own life till his death, and what happened after.

As for ‘Megalopolis’, it is described as a film about an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster. The movie is set to hit the big screen in 2024.

