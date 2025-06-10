Meeting with US Vice President Vance was remarkable: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who led the all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, said that their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance was "remarkable."

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor stated that the two sides had "a good conversation" and the Indian delegation felt they "could not have had a better meeting." The delegation met Vance during their visit to the US last week.

On the delegation's meeting with Vance, he said, "JD Vance, I must say, it was a remarkable meeting. He gave us a good 20-25 minutes. It was a busy day. They just had a one-and-a-half-hour phone call with the Chinese president, he said, and they were about to go into a meeting with the German Chancellor. So, we were right in between. But we had a very good conversation."

"I can't say how good it was without revealing details that would not be appropriate to reveal. But again, we felt we could not have had a better meeting. We were able to make every single one of the points we wanted to make. I spoke for the delegation, and we got back exactly the kind of feedback we would have wanted. So I think we left very happy," he added.

He made these remarks after returning to India after the delegation concluded their visit to the US, Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

Shashi Tharoor led the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), GM Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The delegation was one of the seven all-party delegations formed by the central government. It was tasked with visiting several nations as part of the global outreach program, conveying India's stance of zero-tolerance against terrorism and discussing Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed for a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

