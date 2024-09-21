Member of Indian Embassy dies in US

Washington, DC [US], September 21 : The Indian Embassy in the United States informed that a member of the mission died on September 18.

The embassy said that they are in touch with relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of mortal remains to India.

"With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18th September 2024," the Indian Embassy in US stated.

"We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India," it added.

The Indian Embassy further said that additional details regarding the deceased have not been released out of concern for the family's privacy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor