Members of Indonesia's marching contingent "excited" over visit to India, participation in R-Day Parade

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Members of Indonesia's military contingent, which will take part in this year's Republic Day, are excited over their visit to India and their participation in the parade at the Kartvaya Path.

Deputy Commander of the Indonesian Military Academy, Brigadier Kristomei, who is leading the Indonesian Contingent, tolda 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the Republic Day Parade.

"We are very excited and would like to convey our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Indian government for inviting us to this event... For most of us, this is our first time in India. We are looking forward to presenting ourselves in front of the Indian government, the Indian people and our President," he said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day.

This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

Second Sergeant Major Cadet Tasya Putri, said, "I am participating in this event as a leader of the marching bands. I am excited. This is my first time in India. I hope our presence here will enhance the cooperation between India and Indonesia."

President Prabowo Subianto arrived in India on a four-day during which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend the Republic Day Parade as Chief Guest.

Apart from a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, discussions during the visit are also expected to include regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Several MoUs are expected to be signed and discussions are expected to cover areas such as food security, energy security and health care, sources told ANI.

They said Indonesia's need for doctors and nurses, potential for collaboration in digital mapping for agriculture and renewable energy are likely to be part of discussions.

The sources said there will also be discussions to strengthen ties through cultural exchanges such as movie productions, educational initiatives, student exchanges and research collaborations besides trade, exploring better flight connectivity including Delhi-Jakarta route and greater people-to-people connections.

This will be the first visit of President Prabowo to India as Head of State. Sukarno, the first President of Indonesia, was the Chief Guest at India's first Republic Day in 1950. A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital.

This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Prabowo on

Friday. On Saturday, the visiting leader will be later accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, the visiting leader will lay a wreath at Rajghat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor