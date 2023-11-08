Members of Jack Reacher's former US Army unit get eliminated one after the other in 'Reacher 2'

Mumbai, Nov 8 The action-crime streaming series "Reacher" is returning with its second season and has the audience aboard the hype train.

The trailer for the new season of the show has been released and it takes the action and stakes higher than the first season.

The second season of "Reacher" begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

They connect the dots posing the questions about who has betrayed them—and who will die next.

The series is based on "Bad Luck and Trouble", the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, and also stars Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

"Reacher" is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. The show will premiere on Prime Video on December 15 with three episodes.The subsequent episodes will drop every Friday till January 19, 2024.

