Message of Yoga is to rise above everything, spread peace, prosperity: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday said the message of Yoga is to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

"The message of Yoga is to rise above everything and to be able to spread the message of peace and prosperity," the MoS said.

MoS Lekhi on Saturday participated in a Yoga session with diplomats and ministry officials in Delhi, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Amina J Mohammed, has said that she is looking forward to participating in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters North Lawn in New York on June 21.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammed said, "Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

PM Modi will start his first state visit to the US on June 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

Earlier, UNGA President Csaba Korosi also expressed the same excitement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Csaba Korosi stated, "I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

