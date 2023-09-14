Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s wife released from US prison

Washington, DC [US], September 14 : Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was freed from a US prison on Wednesday after serving nearly two years for charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, CNN reported.

In November 2021, Coronel was sentenced to a three-year prison term after entering a guilty plea to charges relating to her husband's drug business. Along with a USD 1.5 million forfeiture, her sentence also included four years of supervised release.

“We can confirm Emma Coronel Aispuro released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) today, September 13, 2023,” spokesperson Randilee Giamusso told CNN in an email.

“For privacy, safety, and security, the FBOP does not provide additional information on those who are no longer in our custody,” the spokesperson added.

According to the inmate locator of the prison bureau, Coronel was held at a residential reentry management facility in Long Beach, California.

Coronel, a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, expressed sincere regret at her sentencing for her association with Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel and any harm she may have caused, as reported by CNN.

Guzman, who previously broke out of Mexican prisons, is currently serving a life term at Colorado's Supermax prison after being found guilty in 2019 of running a criminal enterprise, selling drugs, and possessing a handgun.

Prosecution described him as the Sinaloa cartel's "ruthless and bloodthirsty leader".

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on members of the cartel, which is still in operation, in February for their participation in the deadly and illicit trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to US officials, CNN reported.

