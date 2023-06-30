Mexico: 112 people killed due to extreme temperatures since March

Mexico City [Mexico], June 30 : At least 112 people have died in Mexico as a result of "natural extreme temperatures" since March, according to the country's health secretariat, CNN reported.

As per the health secretariat's report, the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon was hit the hardest with 64 deaths confirmed. Dozens of deaths were also reported across Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora, and Campeche.

At least 1,559 people received medical treatment for temperature-related problems in the same period, the report said, according to CNN.

Mexico has over the past ten days, seen record-breaking temperatures, with some locations seeing monthly or even all-time records: temperatures have topped 45 degrees Celsius in places.

Local authorities in Tamaulipas have announced that dozens had died in the current heatwave, prompting governor Americo Villarreal Anaya to order the formation of a working group to develop a response plan.

Tamaulipas's Secretary of Health on Tuesday tweeted that high temperatures will continue across the state, advising people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to stay in cool, well-ventilated areas.

Scorching temperatures in both Mexico and the southern US states are being brought on by a "heat dome," which is created when a ridge of high pressure builds over an area, trapping air inside as temperatures warm, often too uncomfortable or even dangerous levels, according to CNN.

The heat domes that drive record-setting temperatures are expected to become more frequent, and hotter, due to the climate crisis.

