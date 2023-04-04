Mexico: 4 people found dead outside beach resort

Mexico City [Mexico], April 4 : Four people were found dead outside a Cancun beachfront resort on Monday amid an uptick in crime across the nation, according to the New York Post.

Following the incident, authorities did not immediately identify the deceased or provide information about their origins, although the four bodies were all found in the city's hotel district close to the beach.

Prosecutors in the state of Quintana Roo, where the resort is located, said two suspects connected to the killings were detained.

However, the cause of death of the people is not known yet.

Before a fourth body was later discovered in the underbrush on the same lot, officials first said that three bodies were discovered on a lot close to the beachside hotel, reported New York Post.

The investigation in the case is underway.

