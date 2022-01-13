Mexico registers record 44,187 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Mexico has confirmed 44,187 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 190 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 4.21 million, while the death toll stands at 300,764 people.

Like many other countries, Mexico is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

