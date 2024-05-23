Mexico Stage Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises To 5, Presidential Candidate Taken To Hospital

Five people were killed and at least 50 others have been reported injured as per the recent update of the Mexico stage collapse. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said a gust of wind caused the accident in the city of San Pedro Garza García in the northern state of Nuevo Leon. Máynez said he went briefly to hospital after part of the stage that he was addressing supporters from collapsed. The director of Mexico’s social security institute reported that dozens of people were being treated at local clinics.

“I am fine and in communication with state authorities to follow up on what happened. The only important thing right now is to care for the victims of the accident,” said Máynez, adding that he had suspended election campaign activities. Video of the accident posted on social media showed Máynez waving his arms as the crowd chanted his name, before looking up to see a giant screen and metal structure toppling towards him. The presidential candidate ran for safety as part of the stage toppled over.

Miguel Treviño, the mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia, said: “There are people reported trapped and injured. My prayers are with the victims.”Máynez, a 38-year-old former state legislator from the centrist Citizen Movement party, is running a distant third less than two weeks before voters go to the polls on 2 June.The former Mexico City head of government Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez, an ex-mayor for the city’s Miguel Hidalgo borough, are the two leading candidates. On Wednesday evening, Sheinbaum said she hoped “everything is well with the candidates and attendees” at the rally.