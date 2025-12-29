Mexico Train Derailment: At Least 13 Killed, 98 Injured as Interoceanic Train Derails in Oaxaca

At least 13 passengers got killed in an Interoceanic train derailment incident in Oaxaca on Sunday. Mexican Navy said this incident occurred near the town of Nizanda and was carrying 250 people, including 9 crew members and 241 passengers. In this incident 98 passengers were injured, including 36 who are receiving treatment in hospital; of those 193 were reported to be out of danger.

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, president posted on X and said, The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are in IMSS hospitals in Matías Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as in IMSS-Wellbeing hospitals in Juchitán and Ixtepec."

"I have given instructions for the Secretary of the Navy and the Deputy Secretary of Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families; also the delegates of IMSS and IMSS-Wellbeing. The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the efforts. I appreciate the support of the Governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates," She added.

Me informa la Secretaría de Marina que en el accidente del Tren Interoceánico lamentablemente fallecieron 13 personas; 98 están lesionadas, cinco de ellas de gravedad. Los heridos se encuentran en hospitales del IMSS en Matías Romero y Salina Cruz, así como de IMSS-Bienestar en… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) December 29, 2025

Mira CHAIROPOCHO el tren de tu mesías AMLO… descarrilado y dejando 13 muertos y 98 heridos. Que haces allá? Regrésate no le saques inútil o que te regresen los del ICE. pic.twitter.com/48J9mhibND — 𝘼𝙧𝟮_𝙈𝙭🦎🇲🇽 (@ar2_mx) December 29, 2025

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos announced via social media that Mexico's Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.