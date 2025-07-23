Michigan Plane Crash: 2 Killed After Small Aircraft Crashes Into Storage Facility Near Lowell City Airport in US

Two passengers were killed after a small plane crashed into the storage facility near the Lowell City Airport in Michigan, United States on Monday, July 21. The CCTV footage of the crash, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a small jet descending into flames and smoke.

According to the Office of Kent County Sheriff, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vergennes Street and Lincoln Lake Avenue SE in Vergennes Township, outside the Lowell City Airport, as reported by BNO News. After crashing into the storage godown, a large blaze erupted from the crash site, and huge black smoke engulfed the area.

CCTV Footage of Plane Crash

Surveillance footage captures moment small plane crashes into storage facility near Lowell City Airport in Michigan Monday, killing 2 people.



pic.twitter.com/W2478Ita24 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 23, 2025

The CCTV viral video shows the plane made a narrow turn before suddenly descending and crashing into a storage facility. Further in the video, black hick smoke and flames billow from the damaged structure.

Visuals From the Crash Site in Michigan

Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon at the scene of a small plane crash near Lowell, Mich. Two bodies were found inside the plane. It crashed Monday afternoon into a storage facility, igniting a fire. @WOODTVpic.twitter.com/h7WS8E7Vyx — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWOOD) July 22, 2025

The victims were identified as Kevin Lawrence (62) from Presque Isle, Michigan and Paul Shalk (68) from Rogers City, Michigan. Both was declared dead at the crash site.

According to reports, the plane took off from Alpena Airport in Michigan and was flying through Grand Rapids when it crashed. However, the reason for the sudden crash is still under investigation by law enforcement authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).