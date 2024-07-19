Microsoft Global Outage: Viral Timelapse Video Shows US Plane Traffic Screeching To Halt After Biggest IT Outage in History

A timelapse video of US airlines, including Delta, United, and also American Airlines, among others, showed how the traffic came down certainly after the Microsoft global outage strike the whole world to stand still as it said to be the biggest IT outage in the history of internet glitches.

A cybersecurity company said that this is not a security urgency or cyberattack. Flights are majorly grounded from and to New York and Washington, DC. Reports also suggest that 911 operations were also affected.

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," CrowdStrike's CEO said early Friday of the massive global tech outage. "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates. And will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," he added.

According to the reports, more than 12,00 flights and more than 1,700 delays into, out of or within the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td

"The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines," the FAA in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved."

Timelapse Shows Mass Global Tech Outage

12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVe — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 19, 2024

The global outage issue was inisiated by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, after its software update. American Airlines later said it has resolved the issue affecting its communications.

"Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement to CNN.