Microsoft to end support for its '365 browser extension' next year

San Francisco, Nov 28 Microsoft has announced the retirement of the Microsoft 365 browser extension (formerly named Office browser extension) and will end support early next year.

"This extension will reach retirement and end of support on January 15, 2024," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

"After this date, the extension will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, or technical support," it added.

The company also said that the extension will also be removed from Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome web stores as an extension add-on.

The Microsoft 365 browser extension is a free extension available on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome that gives you access to your Microsoft 365 apps and documents on the web.

The extension has over six million users on Chrome and more than four million users on Edge.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced new features in Outlook Lite, along with SMS support for users in India.

Outlook Lite also brings support for Indian vernacular languages to enable users to effectively communicate.

Outlook Lite is inclusive and responsive to the diverse linguistic needs of Indian users with features such as voice typing, transliteration, and reading emails in regional languages, to make it easier for users to compose and read emails in their preferred language, the company said.

