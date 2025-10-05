Millions allocated to help restore agricultural areas damaged in iron swords war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Reconstruction Administration will support the restoration of lands/fields damaged in the "Iron Swords" war.

Within this framework, they will provide 9 million Shekels (USD 2.72 million) for the restoration of agricultural lands destroyed due to military activity and terror attacks.

During the "Iron Swords" War, extensive agricultural areas were used for military activity, which led to serious damage to the soil structure and fertility, the growth capacity of agricultural crops, as well as the quality and quantity of the crop in the short and long term.

In addition, access to some fields was restricted due to the war, and therefore the required treatments were not carried out, which harms the ability to grow in agricultural areas for several seasons to come. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor